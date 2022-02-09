Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interview with news agency ANI spoke about several topics, including the farm laws and the farmers' protests. During his interaction, PM Modi affirmed that the three farm laws which led to the massive protests at Delhi's borders were brought in by the Centre for the "benefit of farmers." He further added that the subsequent withdrawal was done in the "interests of the country." He also remarked that he has always worked for the benefit of the farmers who have supported him.

"I have said this earlier also that farm laws were brought in for the benefit of farmers, but have now been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don't think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary," said PM Modi "I am someone who is on a journey to win the hearts of farmers. I understand the pain of farmers with marginal landholdings. I have always tried to win their hearts. I have won the hearts of farmers from across the country and they have always supported me," he added.

When asked if the Centre was willing to hold a dialogue with the farmers over the farm bills, he added that dialogue and discussion are the basis of democracy. He added that his administration was committed to dialogue and was not in favour of stopping them.

"In a democracy, it is the primary duty of public representatives to engage in dialogue with the people of the country. Our government has always engaged in these discussions and we are not in favour of stopping them," PM Modi said

Farm laws and the withdrawal

Both houses of the Parliament had passed the three farm laws in September 2020. Soon, after the three laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 were passed, the farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, started protesting at Delhi's borders in November 2020. Multiple rounds of talks were held between the Centre and the farmers but an impasse had prevailed

However, on November 19, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre had decided to withdraw the three farm laws in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Following his announcement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of the many agitating farmer unions on December 9, 2021, announced that the year-long protests will be called off. The laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23, 2021.

With ANI inputs