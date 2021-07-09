PM Modi Speaks To Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's Grandson To Enquire About His Health

Prime Minister Modi sympathised with the critical condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Kalyan Singh and called up his grandson to enquire about the former CM's health. Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) following a heart attack and kidney-related concerns and is in better condition as of now.

Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement. According to the hospital, the health condition of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is better and he is hemodynamically stable.

PM Modi tweets concerning Kalyan Singh's condition.

PM Modi was quite anxious regarding the former UP CM's condition and had called up Yogi Adityanath to ensure the best possible medical care is made available to him. In a tweet, PM Modi acknowledged Singh's critical condition and wished him a speedy recovery.

Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

JP Nadda, Yogi Adityananth and Rajnath Singh meet Kalyan Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party president, JP Nadda paid a surprise visit to Lucknow where he directly went to SGPGI to meet ailing, former UP Chief Minister and enquire about his health. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about him (former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh). I came here to see him along with CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders. We pray for his speedy recovery. He is responding to medicines," Nadda said.

I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Kalyan Singh at the hospital.