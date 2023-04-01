PM Modi's 'April Fools' Day' Sting At Congress During Vande Bharat Train Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati station.

After giving the green signal to the 12th Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi addressed the large gathering of people and spoke on the speed of the key developmental projects his government is rolling out and highlighted the need for the Vande Bharat train. PM Modi was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

PM Modi launches attack on Congress

#LIVE | Congress will say that Modi has made April fool by inaugurating it: PM Modi in Bhopal#VandeBharat #PMModi pic.twitter.com/VBf2LbIPcc — Republic (@republic) April 1, 2023

Speaking about the Congress party, which ruled the state between 2018 to 2020, PM Modi said "when I was informed by the organisers that the flagging-off ceremony has been scheduled for April 1, I replied, "Bhai, ek tarik ko kyun rahlkte ho? (Why have you scheduled the event for April 1?) When the news will break that Modi is going to flag off the Vande Bharat Train on the first day of April, then our Congress friends will surely say that "Modi toh April fool karega" (Modi will surely make fool of the people).

He further said that the previous Congress government was so involved in corruption that they never thought about the people. "After the BJP came to power we made sure that the people of India should get what they deserve," he asserted.

PM Modi expresses condolences over the death of people in Indore temple

#WATCH | PM Modi condoles the loss of lives in Indore temple stepwell collapse at the flagging off ceremony of Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station pic.twitter.com/gkEtiAahd4 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

During his address, PM Modi also extended condolences over the death of people in the Indore temple stepwell collapse at the flagging off ceremony of the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station. At least 35 people were killed on Thursday after falling into a stepwell at a Hindu temple in Indore.

The tragic incident occurred after the floor covering of the stepwell collapsed at the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city of Indore, in Madhya Pradesh state. The stepwell’s covering had collapsed "due to the heavy load" on top, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Image: ANI