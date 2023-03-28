PM Modi Stings Opposition, Says Few Parties Have Started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing BJP workers in Delhi said that the government has a strong foundation of constitutional institutions but attempts are being made to attack them and he claimed that a few parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan.'

In a very strong message he said, "Bharshtachar rukega, tabhi desh aage badega (The country would develop only when the corruption stops)."

The comments by PM Modi came after he inaugurated the new residential complex and auditorium of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

'All corrupt faces coming together', says PM Modi

Targeting the Opposition parties, he said all the corrupt faces are coming together on one stage and the whole country is witnessing it.

He attacked the previous governments and said, "Previous governments did not do anything to curb corruption in the country, but in the last nine BJP has shaken both, the corruption as well as corrupt people."

The PM said that under the PMLA (Prevention Of Money Laundering Act), Congress under its rule seized approximately Rs 5,000 crore, whereas the BJP government under the same act made a recovery of over Rs 1 lakh 10 crores.

Bank looted under Congress rule

He further went on to claim that under Congress' rule, banks were severely looted, but the BJP government has changed the scenario.

PM said, "Corrupt people looted banks due to which they witnessed a massive loss of around Rs 22,000 crore. However the BJP government today has seized around Rs 20,000 crore from these corrupt elements."

PM Modi said, "For the first time in seven decades, such an action is being taken against the corrupt. When we will do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against corruption won't be stopped because of their (Opposition) false allegations."

Speaking about the formation of the BJP, he said it is not a party that came from the TV screen or newspapers. It rather progressed on the basis of hardwork of its workers.

BJP isn't party that came from TV or newspapers

He also spoke on the vision of BJP and said, "Today BJP is not only the biggest party in the world, but BJP is the most futuristic party in India. Our only goal is to build a modern and developed India by 2047."