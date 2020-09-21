PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Oppostion Over Farm Bill Row, Accuses Them Of Misleading Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at the Opposition over the farm bill row and accused them of misleading the farmers. This statement from PM Modi came after the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed two farm bills via a voice vote. The Opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the voice vote as many MPs attempted to storm the house and heckle the Chair.

While inaugurating the Ghar Tak Fibre project in Bihar via video conferencing, PM Modi took an apparent jibe at the behaviour of opposition and further assured farmers that the MSP system will continue to operate as before.

"After these historical changes in the agricultural sector, some people are starting to have problems. In many places, the question is also being raised as to what will happen to agricultural mandis. So now these people are trying to mislead farmers on MSP. I assure every farmer of the country that the MSP system will continue to operate as before. Similarly, the way the campaign is run for government procurement every season, they will continue to run as before," said PM Modi.

READ: DMK calls for all-party meet on Monday; to hold state-wide protest condemning Farm Bill

Oppositions protest in RS

The Opposition had launched a high-intensity attack on the Centre in Rajya Sabha on Sunday as the bills were tabled for discussion in the upper house. Opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. TMC MP Derek O Brien tore some documents in front of the Deputy Chairman alongside trying to heckle him and snatch away his microphone.

Congress MPs were outraged when USRCP MP VV Reddy backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose the bills, adding that Congress is a party of 'Dalals' (middlemen). He seemingly said that to take a jibe on Congress as the bills seek to end the mechanism of middlemen in the agricultural sector where farmers need be dependant on the middlemen to sell their produce, however, they would have the option to seek middlemen if they wish to.

DMK MP TKS Elangovan said that farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent to the total GDP of the country will be made slaves by these Bills. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity, he contended.

READ: Congress slams RS Dy Chairperson for not allowing division of votes, fumes at farm bills

Rajya Sabha passes Farm Bills

Amid vehement objection and clamouring from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday has passed two farm bills via a voice vote. The upper house has passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by the Opposition. All three bills had sailed through the Lok Sabha on September 17. The contention bills have been excoriated by the Opposition and have been termed as 'anti-farmer'.

The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances are facing massive protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

READ: 'Modi Govt turning farmers into slaves,' says Rahul on Farm Bills, poses questions on MSP

READ: Narendra Tomar slams opposition's clamouring over Farm Bills, says 'insult to farmers'

(Image credits: @BJP4India Twitter)