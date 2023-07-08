PM Modi Takes Dig At BRS, AAP In Delhi Excise Policy Scam, Calls KCR Govt 'most Corrupt'

In a veiled dig at the ruling BRS in Telangana and the AAP government in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was for the first time that allegations of corruption deal between two political parties and state governments were cropping up.

Pacts between two state governments for welfare and development issues like sharing water are common, but it is for the first time that such allegations are levelled against two parties, he said referring to the Delhi excise policy case.

While AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Mninister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the matter, BRS leader and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, had appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the case.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 6100 crore here, Modi said the BRS government has used up an entire dictionary to shower abuses on the central government and asserted Telangana says 'ab ki baar, BJP sarkar', meaning it prefers a BJP government.

"There used to be news on agreements between two countries or states on development projects. There used to be news that there was an agreement between two states for water.. But, this is the first time allegations of deals for corruption between two parties and two state governments are made. This is unfortunate," Modi said indirectly referring to the AAP and BRS.

Describing chief minister Rao's government as the "most corrupt", Modi said there is no such project in Telangana devoid of corruption allegation.

He further said in the 2021 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections polls BJP, which put up a good show then, showed a trailer of its impact and it is set to clean sweep BRS and Congress in the next Assembly polls.

Affirming that the BJP never distributes fake guarantee cards to people ahead of elections, PM Modi said today Telangana says 'ab ki baar, BJP sarkar'.

Recalling that Janga Reddy from Hanamkonda was one of the only two BJP Lok Sabha MPs that the party had in the early days, the PM said, "today BJP is the largest political party in the world. Telangana has a greater role in this." The PM highlighted the Rs 36000 crore worth National Highway projects taken up in Telangana. The state was allotted 17 times more funds in the railway budget compared to 2014.