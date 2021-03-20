PM Modi Takes Dig At Mamata Banerjee; 'No One Is Bigger Than Constitution And Democracy'

Amid the Bengal polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge rally in Kharagpur, West Bengal on Saturday, March 20. PM attacks her West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the Centre's policies in the state. He added that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo was standing as a wall in front of Bengal's development throughout the 10 years. PM affirmed that "No one is bigger than constitution and democracy."

'Didi against development': PM Modi

Speaking at the rally in Kharagpur, PM Modi said, "This land gave Hem Chandra Kanungo, Nirmal Jibon Ghosh, countless such revolutionaries in the service of the nation. People from Bengal have played an important role in India's independence. This land has been blessed by personalities like Maa Sarada Devi, Rani Rashmoni, Devi Chaudhurani. Mata Swaroopa Matangini was a martyr in the same land. I worship this land of West Bengal. It is my good fortune that all of you have come to bless the BJP in such large numbers." PM expressed, "Your enthusiasm is clearly saying, 'Abki Baar BJP Sarkar.' Why am I saying this? Because, during this election, more than 30 of our workers gave their lives for Bengal. My party has people like Dilip Ghosh. In the last months, Dilip Ghosh has neither slept in peace nor is afraid of Didi's threats. Today, he is pouring new energy into the people of Bengal."

Praising the land of Kharagpur, PM Modi affirmed, "In the area of â€‹â€‹Kharagpur, I can see a glimpse of mini India. Such a large railway platform of Kharagpur and India's first IIT bears its pride. I assure you of 'Ashol Parivartan' (the real change) on this historic land." Slamming Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, PM Modi asserted, "How has TMC crushed your dreams? You have given an opportunity to many for 70 years, give us an opportunity for five years, we will accomplish everything which was not done in the last 70 years. Once given the opportunity to serve, we will do our best. We will work hard all day and night to overcome each problem in your life."

PM promises better facilities in Bengal

Promising several benefits to the people of the poll-bound state, Modi noted, "Irrigation facilities will be provided in this area, cold storage will be provided. Will push smaller industries further, making all processes easier. Our government will make roads to villages, we will supply water to every house with pipelines. We are committed to promoting tribal language and their culture."

Underlining the history of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the saffron party is an integral part of West Bengal. He claimed, "BJP is a party descended from Jan Sangh, BJP is the party of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. If there is a party in Bengal, in the true sense, then it is only and only the BJP. The learnings and sacraments of Ashutosh Mukherjee and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee are embedded in the BJP's DNA. We not only want to plant lotus in Bengal, but we also want to assure a bright future to its people."

"In all the states where the BJP is ruling, the development is done at double speed. If an engine gets trapped in the mud, then everybody tries pushing in the same direction. If someone hits back, will the vehicle be able to come out? That is why the BJP's arrival in Bengal is important. We work with the moto of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas.'"

'No one is bigger than constitution and democracy': Modi

PM Modi went on to accuse Mamata Banerjee, said, "Didi is standing like a wall in front of all development policies. You believed in Didi and didi betrayed you. Bengal was ruined by the TMC in the last 10 years. People of Bengal gave you 10 years of development, but you gave 10 years full of loot. Gave 10 more years of corruption and misrule. And, now Bengal should stop this cut money system."

Taking a swipe at Mamata Banerjee's government, Modi said, "Some of you may know that Instagram was closed for 50 minutes. It was done for 50 minutes but everyone gets disturbed, in Bengal, the development has been down for 50 to 55 years. I can understand your impatience. Firstly, it was Congress, then the Left and now the TMC has blocked the development of Bengal. To take away the rights of the tribals and to appease the politics of vote bank, this is the politics of Didi. Didi's government syllabus is cut money, syndicate and harassment."

"People of Kharagpur very well understand the situation of education in the state. A new national education policy has been introduced in our country after about 35 years, it was praised by every person. Its aim is to improve the education system according to the 21st century. And its prominence is the emphasis on national languages. We want the poor to be able to become engineers, CEOs, doctors easily. We have said that even the poor can become a doctor so we will teach him in his language. But Didi also has opposition in this. Didi does not have any worries about the future of the youth of Bengal, added PM Modi"

During his address, Prime Minister assured people that the TMC government would not be able to ruin the lives of the people of Bengal after 2 May. He said, "I want to assure every person of Bengal, now Didi will not be allowed to play with the future of Bengal's people. She kept saying, "Khelo Hobe", but the whole of Bengal is saying, "Khela Shesh Hobe", "Vikas Hobe" (development should begin). Today, people have demanded a report card of 10 years from Didi, but instead of answering, she is torturing people."

Today Bengal is questioning why they have not been treated for free under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Today the farmer of Bengal is asking why he did not get financial help under PM-Kisan Yojana. Today every sister of Bengal is asking, where is the money which was sent from Delhi for us. Why millions of people were deprived of Pakka houses. Didi feels that if people will be benefitted from all such schemes, then they will bless Modi. If you did not want to give credit to Modi, then how you could lash at the stomach of the poor."

PM Modi says, 'will take strict action against syndicate'

PM reiterated, "After the BJP government comes to Bengal, all these will be dealt as per the law. The constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar has given everyone the strength to vote. But your power to vote in Bengal was taken away. In the panchayat elections in 2018, the country saw the way Didi crushed your rights. Police and administration should also remember that there is nothing greater than the strength of the Constitution and Democracy."

While concluding his speech in Kharagpur, PM Modi noted, "Bengal now needs a government that can ensure 'Padhai, Kamai, Sinchaai, Davai and Sunvaai'(studies, earning, irrigation, medicines and hearing)." The efforts of the centre will be completed only when the BJP government will win the elections in Bengal. The BJP government will be able to work as a double engine. Infrastructure will be improved, the value of exports of fishes will rise. This election is not just about MLA, Chief Minister or just a change, it is for 'Sonar Bangla'. This time 'Zor se chhap, Kamal chhap.'"