PM Modi Takes Dig At Oppn At HAL Chopper Factory Launch; 'No Matter How Big The Lie...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating a helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka's Tumakuru, said the new facility exposed 'many old lies and liars'. PM Modi, addressing a gathering, said HAL was used as an excuse on the basis of which numerous accusations were made on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

'This is the same HAL...'

The Indian Prime Minister said, "This is the same HAL, taking the name of which, a conspiracy was hatched to provoke the people of the country...they were instigated. Hours and hours of the Parliament were wasted...However, no matter how big the lie is, how many times it is said, and how many important people it is said to, one day it loses in front of the truth."

In April 2015, the incumbent government announced its decision to enter into a government-to-government contract with France to buy 36 Rafale warplanes, and the deal was signed a year later. This deal replaced the UPA era deal to buy 126 Rafale aircrafts, 108 of which were to be made in India by HAL using parts imported from France.

This deal has been a topic of contention, with Nirmala Sitharaman, then Minister for Defence, saying that HAL was “dropped” from the deal when the UPA was in power because it could not agree on terms of production with Dassault.

We improved govt defence companies while also opening doors for private sector. Few years ago, false allegations were hurled against our govt by making HAL an excuse, people were provoked & time of Parl was wasted. No matter how big lie is, eventually it's defeated: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/s3tLw6olDg — Republic (@republic) February 6, 2023

'HAL & ISRO the brainchild of Congress'

Reacting to PM Modi's comment, Congress spokesperson Dr. Shankara Guhar, said, "HAL, and ISRO were the brainchild of Congress. What HAL has achieved today is because of the vision of Congress leadership."