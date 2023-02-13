PM Modi Takes On Left Parties: 'Donation Brigade Looted Tripura For Years'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in poll-bound Tripura on Monday, slammed the Left Front calling the CPM-led alliance a 'donation brigade' and accusing group of looting rations. "When there was a chanda (donation) company who used to take a donation from every corner, the ration of people."

"The double engine government today gives free ration to everyone. We also made sure that the ration that was sent by us for the poor people, must reach their houses."

PM Modi also talked about peace prevailing in the state and said, "We brought peace and established rule of law in Tripura. It's evident by the way all party's flags are seen amid the election campaign, unlike earlier times when there used to be a single party. The people of Tripura removed the 'red signal' and elected 'double engine government."

Double engine government one more time

PM Modi said everywhere in Tripura, he has been hearing only one thing that Tripura wants a double-engine government one more time. He added that the BJP government of Tripura is working day and night to fulfill the dreams of every section of society and these Congress and left parties will never work for the development of poor people in the state.

Tripura assembly poll on February 16

PM Modi asked to people of Tripura to vote for BJP for the progress of the state. "BJP government is best for the security and progress of Tripura's people, hence I request you to vote for 'Lotus' on February 16."

The polling of the 60 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2.