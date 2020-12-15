PM Modi Takes On Opposition's 'conspiracy To Mislead Farmers'; Allays Concerns Over Reform

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi castigated the opposition for its alleged conspiracy to mislead the farmers over the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Addressing the people at the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Kutch, the PM cited the example of the dairy industry associated with the Banni buffaloes to put forth the case for liberating the farmers from the constraints of the APMCs. He refuted the charge that the new agricultural laws would result in the land of the farmers being snatched away.

PM Modi remarked, "Dairy business pertaining to Banni buffaloes and the system associated with it has been very successful in Kutch. In other parts of the country too, milk producers and cooperatives have joined hands and created a robust supply chain. Similarly, the government does not have direct control over most of the markets related to fruits and vegetables. I am giving this example in detail because nowadays, there is a conspiracy to mislead the farmers around Delhi."

He added, "They are being scared that after the new farm reforms, others will occupy the farmers’ land. When a dairy person enters into a contract with you pertaining to milk, then does he snatch away your cows and buffaloes? Does someone take away your property if you are growing fruits and vegetables?"

Read: MOS Reddy Urges Farmers To Remain 'vigilant' As Separatist Forces Pursue anti-India Agenda

Watch PM Modi's full remarks here:

Speaking at the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of development projects in Kutch. https://t.co/1LwsxK9GB5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

Read: UP Chief Of BKU (Bhanu) Begins Indefinite Fast To Protest Against Farm Laws

'Centre ready to address concerns'

On this occasion, PM Modi recalled that these farm reforms were demanded by many unions for a long time. Thereafter, he slammed the opposition for changing its stance now after backing these same agrarian laws during the UPA era. Reiterating that the Centre is ready to address all the concerns of the farmers, he asserted that their welfare has been one of the topmost priorities of the NDA government.

"The recent farm reforms have been demanded for ages. Many farmers’ unions would demand that there should be a provision to sell grain anywhere. Today, the people in the opposition are misguiding the farmers were in support of these farm reforms when their government was in power. But they could not take a decision when their government was in power. They kept on giving false assurances to the farmers," the PM opined.

Read: CPI-M, Others Stage Protests Against Farm Laws; Class 8 Girl Student Holds 'fast'

He said, "When the nation has taken this historic step, these very people are engaged in misleading the farmers. I want to again tell my farmer brothers and sisters that the Centre is ready to address their concerns 24/7. The welfare of the farmers has been one of our topmost priorities since day 1."

Read: Smriti Irani Slams Amarinder Singh & Arvind Kejriwal Over Their 'hypocrisy' On Farm Laws