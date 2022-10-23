PM Modi Takes Swipe At Freebie Culture Again; Tears Into Erstwhile Govts Over Nepotism

Addressing the 'Griha Pravesham programme' in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday via video conferencing, PM Modi took a swipe at freebie culture once again. On this occasion, he handed over houses to 4.51 lakh families of the state built under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. The PM asserted that taxpayers feel content at their hard-earned money being spent for such a cause rather than the distribution of "free Revdi". He also hit out at the previous government for its wrong policies owing to which the poor were deprived of basic necessities.

PM Modi remarked, "One generation hands over its accumulated wealth to the next generation. Because of the wrong policies of the earlier governments, people had to pass on the lack of a house to the next generation out of compulsion. And the child who would break this vicious circle of generations would be praised a lot. It is my privilege that as a servant of the country, a child of the country's crores of mothers, I got the opportunity to bring hundreds of poor families out of this vicious cycle."

He noted, "When the taxpayer feels that his money is being spent in the right place, then the taxpayer is also happy, satisfied and keeps paying more tax. Today, crores of taxpayers in the country are satisfied that they are doing a great service by helping to feed crores of people in the Corona era. As I am giving 4 lakh houses today, every taxpayer must be thinking that I am celebrating Diwali but my poor brother of Madhya Pradesh is also celebrating a good Diwali. The life of his daughter will be pleasant. But when the same taxpayer sees that free revdi is being distributed from the money extorted from him, he feels very sad."

"There is a big difference between the previous government and our government- the earlier government used to make the poor make rounds of government offices. But today our government is reaching out to the poor itself. It is running a campaign so that the poor should get the benefit of every scheme. Today, we are talking about saturation i.e how the benefit of every public welfare scheme should reach 100% of beneficiaries. There is no nepotism. There is no discrimination," he elaborated.

Honoured to join 'Grih Pravesh' and inauguration of houses built under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/IBeV1Ta5O1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022

Faceoff over freebies

PM Modi spoke against the freebie culture while inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh as well, opining that this would take India towards darkness. This was perceived as a criticism of AAP which has made poll promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly allowance of Rs.3,000 to the unemployed youth, and a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for all women above the age of 18 years. Thus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal countered this by stressing that giving free and good education to the children of our country and providing good and free treatment to the people cannot be seen as distributing freebies.