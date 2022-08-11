PM Modi Takes Veiled Swipe At AAP; Asserts 'freebie Culture Not In National Interest'

Inaugurating the second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation in Panipat on Wednesday, PM Modi reiterated his disapproval of the freebie culture. According to the PM, announcing doles would hurt the interests of the honest taxpayers of the country. This was perceived as a criticism of AAP which has made poll promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly allowance of Rs.3,000 to the unemployed youth, and a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for all women above the age of 18 years.

PM Modi remarked, "If there is selfishness in politics, anyone will come and announce that petrol and diesel will be free. Such steps will deprive our children of their rights. It will stop the country from becoming Atmanirbhar. The burden on the honest taxpayers of the country will keep increasing because of such selfish policies. The people who make such announcements for political benefit will never invest in new technology. They will make false promises to farmers. But they will never establish ethanol plants to increase the income of farmers."

"They will make an empty speech about the increasing pollution. But they will run away from whatever has to be done to stop it. Brothers and sisters, this is not policy. This is unethical. This is not in the national interest. This is against the national interest. This is not nation-building. But an attempt to push the nation back. You need clear intention, commitment and policy to deal with challenges faced by the nation," he added.

Faceoff over freebie culture

Incidentally, this was the second time in the last few weeks that PM Modi cautioned people against the culture of freebies. Speaking at the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on July 16, he opined that the 'revdi culture' would take India towards darkness. Hitting out at the opposition, he contended that some state governments are indulging in 'revdi culture' to win votes even as the double engine government was working to create new expressways and rail routes.

PM Modi said, "The Revdi culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revdi culture will never build new expressways, new airports, or defence corridors for you. Together, we have to defeat this thinking, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country". However, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal countered this by stressing that giving free and good education to the children of our country and providing good and free treatment to the people cannot be seen as distributing free revdi.