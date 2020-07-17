PM Modi Addresses UN-ECOSOC; Talks Multilateralism, India's COVID Battle & Social Schemes

Delivering the keynote address at this year's United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session, PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, spoke about the history of the United Nations and India's association with it since it birth - 75 years ago. He talked about the role India has played in the ECOSOC via its domestic efforts in achieving its sustainability goals by 2030. Highlighting the Modi government's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' motto, PM Modi listed the various schemes announced and implemented by the Centre, domestically. This is the first time PM Modi is addressing the session after India's election to the UN Security Council.

PM Modi on India & UN's history

"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. We should realise UN's role and should shape its future in the world. India was among the 50 founding members of the UN after the 2nd world war. The UN today brings together 193 member countries. Along with it, the expectations from UN have also grown," he said.

He added," Multilateralism is facing many challenges today. India has actively supported ECOSOC and the first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. Today, through our domestic efforts we are playing a salient role in achieving agenda 2030 and are supporting other nations in achieving sustainable goals. We know that if India which is home to 1/6th of humanity, achieves its goals, it will help a long way in helping the world achieve its goals".

PM Modi lists social schemes by government

Listing the various schemes like - Swachh Bharat, LPG connections for poor, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi explained the development achieved by his government in the past six years. He touted that India has achieved 100% rural sanitation, gender parity in elementary & secondary education, 400 million bank accounts opened, food security program to 830 million citizens, and the provide housing to all. Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he stated India's Ayushman Bharat scheme helped it in achieving the best recovery rate.

"We have taken the whole of society approach by engaging our state, local govts, communities & our people to achieve our goals with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind - be it access to nutrition, education, electricity or housing, we are making great progress through our inclusive programs," he said.

He added, "Last year, we celebrated Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary by assuring full sanitation coverage in 600,000 villages. In 5 years we built over 110 million household toilets taking rural sanitation from 38% to 100%. We have achieved gender parity in elementary and secondary education, with 70 million women in rural India part of SHGs. Over a million women are elected representatives of our local govt, leading participatory development."

"In the last 6 years, we opened 400 million bank accounts with over 220 million held by women. Using technology has helped us issue direct benefit transfer $150 billion to over 700 million persons. Our food security program reached 830 million citizens, while our housing for all has allowed us to give a roof over everyone's head by 2022 - 40 million homes will be made," he said.

He added," Our Ayushman Bharat scheme is the world's largest, covering 500 million people. In the fight against COVID, our grassroots is ensuring India achieve the best recovery rate in the world. We are also on track to remove Tuberculosis by 2025. Other countries can learn from our development programs".

PM Modi on reducing carbon footprint

Stating India's resolve to reduce carbon footing, he listed the steps taken by the government to do so. Talking about the Economic package introduced by the Centre as India implemented the largest lockdown in the world to fight COVID-19, he said that the Rs 20 lakh crore package will help kickstart the Indian economy. As of date, India has 10,03,832 cases with 25,602 fatalities - with 3,42,473 active cases and 6,35,757 discharged patients.

" While marching forward, we are not forgetting responsibility towards our planet. Over the past few years, we have reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This is achieved by providing electric supply to our villages, clean cooking fuel to 80 million households, and the introduction of energy-efficient measures. We target setting up 450 GW of renewable energy and restore 26 million degraded lands by 2030. we have an age-old tradition of living in harmony with nature. We have launched the largest cleanliness drive and discouraged the use of single plastic".

"Our intention to set up the international solar alliance was a practical manifestation of climate action. Similarly, the coalition of disaster management and infrastructure brings all stakeholders together for a comprehensive approach. We have prided ourselves as the first responder and as a friend in need - Earthquakes, cyclone or ebola or any crisis, India has responded with speed & solidarity".

PM Modi touts India's COVID battle success

" For COVID battle we set up the COVID fund and have extended medical assistance to over 150 countries during COVID. In India, we have made the fight a people's movement wit co-ordination of government and civil society. We made poor households a priority announcing a package of more than 300 billion dollars. It will bring the economy back on track, put in place a modern technology-driven system. We have put forward a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, integrated with the global economy."

He concluded saying, " India firmly believes that path to peace & prosperity is through multilateralism. As children of planet earth, we must join hands to face our common challenges and achieve common goals. However, multilateralism needs to reflect the reality of the contemporary world. Only reformed multilateralism, with a reformed United Nations, can meet the aspirations of humanity. Let us resolve to reform the UN to make it a new body revolving around human-centric values. India has been elected to the UN Security Council at this important time to maintain harmony, economic equity, and nature's balance - India will play its full role as per UN agenda."