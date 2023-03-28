PM Modi Targets Anti-India Forces; 'They Attack Agencies To Prevent India's Growth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the anti-India forces and said that India is growing at a massive rate today and therefore to stop it all, the anti-India forces in and outside the countries have united. Further taking a dig at the Opposition parties for staring 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’, PM Modi attacked the political parties for targeting the central investigation agencies for probing the corrupt.

Slamming the Anti-india forces for targeting India, the Prime Minister said, “India is the fastest-growing country in the world and therefore to harm our growth, all the anti-India forces in and outside the country have united. India today is having a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. Therefore, to stop India, the constitutional institutions of the country are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on the judicial system. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’.”

Addressing BJP workers following the inauguration of BJP's residential complex in the national capital, PM Modi said, “Across the length and breadth of India, the BJP is the only pan-India political party. Among the family-run political parties, BJP is a political party that gives opportunities to the youth. We have the blessings of the women of India.”

PM Modi recalls Emergency in India

Recalling the time of emergency, PM Modi said that in 1984 BJP was completely destroyed by the landslide victory of the Congress party following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Exemplifying 1984 time, the Prime Minister stated that despite failing massively the saffron did not blame others and stood up with positively.

“The country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others,” PM Modi said while addressing the BJP workers.

PM Modi inaugurates BJP's residential complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new residential complex and auditorium of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. Reportedly, the residential complex and auditorium are built right in front of the BJP headquarters and will be used for big party meetings and for senior campaign leaders of the party.