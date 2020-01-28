PM Modi Targets Cong For Not Getting Back Kartarpur, Laments Wasted Opportunity Of 1971

Addressing the NCC rally in the national capital on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an indirect attack on Congress for its failure to settle the border dispute with Pakistan on beneficial terms for India. Citing the example of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, he contended that it could have been brought under the country’s jurisdiction while negotiating the release of more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Congress stalwart Indira Gandhi was the PM at that juncture. Thereafter, the PM noted that his government had opened the Kartarpur corridor in 2019, respecting the sentiments of crores of Indians.

PM Modi remarked, “During the partition of India, a line was drawn. This line separated us from Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. It became part of Pakistan. Kartarpur is the land of Guru Nanak Dev. The sentiments of crores of countrymen are associated with this place. Why was it left? I was to say this- When 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had been taken as prisoners, they were in our custody. The country could have set any terms. When 90,000 Indian soldiers were in our captivity, we could have taken back Kartarpur Sahib. We could have changed the border. But even this was not done. For decades, Sikh pilgrims were waiting for an opportunity to easily access Kartarpur Sahib. By making the Kartarpur corridor, our government managed to complete this work.”

The Agreements in question

In order to improve the relations between the countries after the 1971 war, former PM Indira Gandhi and Pakistan President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto signed the Shimla Agreement on July 2, 1972. Amongst other aspects, they resolved to respect territorial integrity and sovereignty. This was followed by the Agreement on Repatriation of Persons on August 28, 1973, which included the issue of sending back Pakistani Prisoners of War. It read, “Subject to clause (i) repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners of war and civilian internees will commence from the utmost despatch as soon as logistic arrangements are completed and from a date to be settled by mutual agreement”. This aspect was criticised as Pakistan increased its hostility towards India in subsequent years. On the other hand, it has been perceived that India did not get enough tangible benefits.

