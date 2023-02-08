Last Updated:

PM Modi Targets 'ecosystem', Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi's Absence; 'Couldn't Wake Up Today'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi without naming him while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

"Perhaps they also slept well last night, maybe couldn't wake up today", PM Modi said taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's absence; Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi without naming him while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He also targeted the 'ecosystem' that was elated after the Congress MP's speech in Lok Sabha. "I was watching yesterday, after the addresses of certain people, the entire ecosystem, their supporters were jumping with excitement and elatedly said, "Ye hui na baat", PM Modi said. 

"Perhaps they also slept well last night, maybe couldn't wake up today", PM Modi said taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's absence from the Parliament. He also took a poetic dig by Indian Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi to attack Rahul Gandhi by saying, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, woh ab chal chuke hain, woh ab aa rahe hain".

