PM Modi Targets SP, Congress At Purvanchal Expressway Inaugural: 'Why Did You Punish UP?'

Inaugurating the massive 341 km Purvanchal Expressway, PM Modi on Tuesday, targetted the previous Samajwadi party govt for ignoring the eastern area of the state. Touting the airstrip which will enable fighter planes to land on the expressway, PM Modi lashed at the UPA govt for ignoring defence infrastructure for decades. PM Modi landed at the venue's airfield in a C-130 Hercules plane, inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

PM Modi: 'Previous govts punished UP'

"Our fighter plane will land on the expressway shortly. The roar of these aircraft will also be for the people who ignored the defence infrastructure of the nation for decades," said PM Modi. The Prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Guv Anandiben Patel and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi at the event.

Targetting nepotism in the SP-Congress combine, he added, "I used to be surprised by the situation 7-8 yrs back. I used to wonder why some people were punishing UP? Previously both in Delhi and Lucknow, nepotism was only seen. But in 2014, by giving a thumping majority, you gave Yogi ji and Modi ji a chance to serve you both together and see the development work being done in UP today".

Claiming that it was the Yogi govt that had stressed the importance to the eastern parts of the state, he said, "For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes. But today, the West is respected as much as it is for Purvanchal. Today Purvanchal Expressway is bridging this gap of UP, connecting UP with each other." Samajwadi party has already symbolically 'inaugurated' the expressway, claiming that the Akhilesh Yadav govt's idea was being realised by the Yogi govt.

Purvanchal express

The Purvanchal Expressway, which stretches over 340 kilometres, will cut the time it takes to drive from Lucknow to Ghazipur from 6 hours to 3.5 hours. Purvanchal Expressway begins in village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow, on the Lucknow-Sultanpur route (NH-731) and finishes in hamlet Hydaria, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, on National Highway number 31. The expressway is six lanes wide and will be expanded to eight lanes in the future. The expressway which is expected to cost over Rs 22,500 crore, is expected to help the economic development of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.