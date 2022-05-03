PM Modi Taunts Congress In Berlin; ‘No PM Can Say I Send Re 1, Only 15 Paise Reaches'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a jam-packed hall in Berlin and spoke in length about India's growth in recent years. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin, PM Modi also took an apparent dig at the former Congress regime. He stated that 'Make in India' has become a driving force of Atmanirbhar Bharat and put before the Non-Residential Indians a picture of a 'new India'.

PM Modi, while addressing the NRI crowd, said the new India doesn't think only of a secure future alone, but takes risks. Speaking about the country’s advancements in recent years, the PM went on to laud the Internet services and technology being utilised at cheaper costs. PM Modi took a jibe at Congress and stated that the country doesn’t have to pay huge amounts to transfer money as all systems are digitised.

"The price of Internet data is so low in India that it is unbelievable for many nations. Last year, India's share was 40 per cent in Real-time global digital payments...Now, in India, the need to travel with cash has almost come to an end. Even in far off village, from your mobile phone you can initiate any sort of any payment,” PM Modi said in Berlin.

"Today, in governance, the way technology is being used, is a depiction of the new political feel of new India. Central, state and local self-government services are available online. Over 10,000 services are available online. Be it scholarships, payments to farmers, everything is transferred directly to bank accounts. Now, no PM will ever say that I transfer Re1 from Delhi, and 15 paise reaches," he further said, taking a dig at Congress as the comment was a reference to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's "poor only got 15 paise of Re 1 allocated by the government” remark. “What kind of ‘hand’ was that, which scrubbed off 85 paise,” he added.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi further said, “This is the same country, which you left to come here. The country is the same, the bureaucracy is the same, the offices are the same, the table is the same, the file is the same, the pen is the same, the government machinery is the same, but the results are much better now.” PM Modi mentioned how it was all 'work in progress' back in the days when they visited India and said that the country was now thriving.

PM Modi in Europe

PM Modi’s address to the Indian community in Berlin happened shortly after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations which were co-chaired by PM Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Following this, the Indian premiere is now scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday. PM Modi is set to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries before flying to Paris on Wednesday to meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Image: ANI