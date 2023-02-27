PM Modi Tears Into Congress; Explains It Raising 'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' Slogans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into Congress and explained why the grand old party is saying things like 'mar ja Modi' ('Modi die') and 'Modi teri kabar kudegi' ('Modi your grave will be dug'). He also hit out at Congress for "insulting" the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge during its plenary session in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a massive gathering in Belagavi, PM Modi said, "The Congress people are so upset that they know till the time Modi is alive, they can't do anything. As a result they are saying 'mar ja Modi, mar ja Modi', some people are even busy digging 'kabr' (grave). They are saying 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'."

Congress leaders raised degrading slogans after party leader Pawan Khera was arrested from Delhi Airport by a team of Assam Police. The video of the same went viral on social media platforms.

PM rips into Congress for 'insulting' party chief Kharge

PM Modi also accused Congress of insulting party president Mallikarjun Kharge in favour of a "family" during its plenary session in Chhattisgarh.

"I have great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge, a son of this land, who has about 50 years of parliamentary or legislature experience. He has tried to do whatever he could in the service of people. But I was sad looking at how Kharge, who is the President of the party and a senior in age, was treated during the Congress' session in Chhattisgarh," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "The weather was hot, everyone standing there feeling the heat was natural, but in that heat the good fortune of umbrella's shade was not there for Kharge who is Congress chief and senior in age. The umbrella's shade was for someone standing next to him. This shows Kharge is Congress President just for the sake of it, and looking at the way he is treated, everyone can see and understand, as to whose hands the remote control is in."

The Prime Minister also stated that the Nation needs to be free from the clutches of dynastic politics. "People of Karnataka should be cautious about parties like Congress," he said.