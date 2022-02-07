Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lambasted the Congress, exposing its irresponsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic and triggering the migrant crisis during the first lockdown. During his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, he referred to a series of events during the first COVID lockdown in the country, where irresponsible incidents like the Bandra railway station migrant protest in April 2020, which were encouraged by the grand old party.

'Congress crossed all the limits during COVID Pandemic': PM Modi

While delivering his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi said, "Congress crossed all its limits during the COVID-19 Pandemic. During the first wave of COVID-19, when the WHO and health experts were asking people to not step out of houses, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai, encouraging them to go to other states and spread the virus. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, coronavirus had spread rapidly in states like Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand, where the cases were initially less."

PM Modi added, "Coronavirus is the biggest global crisis of last hundred years. Leaders of other political parties in the global pandemic have failed to motivate people to even wear masks. 'Local for Vocal' is based on the vision of Mahatma Gandhi but the opposition does not want to see it come true. Yoga made a place in the world during the COVID period, but the opposition made fun of yoga. No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago. I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years."

After the Prime Minister's reply, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be discussed for 11 hours and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Friday.

Image: ANI