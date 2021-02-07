PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Banerjee; Says 'if You Ask For Your Rights, Didi Gets Angry'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Trinamool Congress for thwarting the development of West Bengal, slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to fulfill the promise of 'parivartan' in the state.

"The politics of West Bengal is the biggest reason for this situation here. After Independence, when there was a need to give a new direction to the development of West Bengal, then development politics could not happen here. First Congress ruled, then corruption dominated. Then the Left's rule lasted for a long time, they put a brake on development along with increasing corruption, atrocities," said PM Modi.

"In 2011, the entire nation had its eyes on Bengal. The shabby fort of violence and corruption of the Left was on the verge of collapse. At that time, Mamata Didi promised Paribarton (change) to Bengal, this promise caught the attention of the whole country, people trusted. Bengal was expecting Mamata (love) but got ruthlessness. But in the first year of the Mamata government it became clear that what Bengal has got is not a Paribarton, it is a revival of the Left that too with interest," he stated.

'Even slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai make Didi angry': PM

PM Modi spoke about how the resurrection of the Left, under the garb of TMC brought along with it a revival of corruption and crime, revival of criminals, revival of violence and a revival of attacks on democracy. "This further increased the scope of poverty in West Bengal. If you ask Didi about your rights in Bengal, then she gets angry. Even chanting slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, she becomes angry," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | In Bengal, if you ask didi (Mamata Banerjee) about your right then she gets frustrated. She even gets annoyed if slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' are raised: PM Narendra Modi in Haldia, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/3PfRtD4utT — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

PM promises to release funds for farmers in Bengal

The Prime Minister also spoke about how the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government was withholding the Centre's schemes, holding back West Bengal's growth and development.

"The government here has a problem with the money going directly to the farmers. Millions of farmers in Bengal can get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Are farmers enemies of Mamata didi? Another example of how far Mamata didi's government is concerned for the poor is the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government. But even the poor patients of West Bengal are deprived of the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in hospitals across the country," he said.

"This is the government that finds opportunities for corruption even in a disaster. What could be a bigger crime than this? Such a huge cyclone (Amphan) came, so much was destroyed. The people of West Bengal are well aware of what these people did for the money that was sent by the central government to help the people," he added.

PM Modi promised that if BJP formed the government in the state, he would pay to the farmers, the amount promised under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. "BJP forms a government in Bengal, the first cabinet decision will be to release funds to farmers with arrears," he said.

