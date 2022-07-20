PM Modi Tells Bill Gates 'India Has Faith In Science' Post Scripting Vaccination Milestone

After Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appreciated India for achieving the milestone of administering 200 crore doses of COVID vaccines in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, responded to it, stating that citizens of the country have shown trust in science, and therefore, have taken their jabs on time.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "India's vaccination drive is big on speed and scale. It has been powered by the collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors and nurses. At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner."

Earlier in the day, Gates expressed appreciation for the government and vaccine producers' ongoing collaboration in India to lower the effects of COVID-19. "Congratulations Narendra Modi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19," the billionaire tweeted.

On July 17, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed the 200-crore mark, thus registering yet another milestone. According to the Health Ministry's latest data, around 98% of the adult population in the country have received at least one dose while 90% are fully vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "Congratulations India! India has scripted history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership."

'India creates history again': PM Modi on COVID vaccination milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the country on touching the special milestone. Stating that Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, he praised all the doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs who played a key role in ensuring a safer planet.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appreciated the spirit and determination of all major contributors. "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19", he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top five states registering the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911).