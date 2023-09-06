PM Modi Tells Ministers To Strongly Counter-attack On Sanatan Comment By I.N.D.I.A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 6 condemned the Sanatana Dharma remark and asked his ministers to “strongly counter attack any comment by I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Sanatan”.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers during which he said that “the comment against Sanatan should be condemned.”

“Those who attack Sanatan should be strongly countered,” said PM Modi during the meeting.

The anti-Hindu comment by DMK leader

The anti-Hindu comment made by DMK leader and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has caused a great outcry. Udhayanidhi compared 'Sanatan Dharma' with diseases like dengue and malaria and called for its eradication. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a huge arsenal against the DMK and I.N.D.I.A alliance. The BJP IT in charge, Amit Malviya hit out at Udhayanidhi, equating the DMK leader's calls for 'Sanatana' to a call promoting 'genocide'.

"I thank the organisers of this conference for allowing me to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that. Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only,” said Udhayanidhi while addressing an event on Saturday (September 2).

"We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona, we have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing it, Sanatan should be eradicated. The name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," he added.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited...