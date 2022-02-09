PM Modi Terms Elections 'Open University' For BJP; Narrates Journey From Losses To Wins

In his first-ever interview of 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted how his party the BJP learns from elections, which he referred to as 'Open University'. In an exclusive conversation with ANI's Editor Smita Prakash, PM Modi highlighted how his party faced continuous losses before registering wins in the elections.

"At a time, we were distributing sweets because the deposit of 3 of our candidates was saved. Today, we are winning and that's why distributing sweets. We have seen wins as much as losses and that is why we are down to earth. We work very consciously so that no win gets on our nerves... and we don't get too happy. Similarly, we find hope even in our losses," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said BJP is always involved in serving people. "When in power, we work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority and people in five states will give us an opportunity to serve them," he said. "Wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, there you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency," he added.

'BJP has changed the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh'

The Prime Minister said BJP has won mandates in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 assembly polls and will win the upcoming assembly polls. Answering a question on party posters in Uttar Pradesh, he said BJP believes in collective leadership. "We are used to working collectively," he said. Referring to his picture on the posters, he said it was of a BJP worker "who is called Narendra Modi". He added, "I believe that I am the same as them (party workers). I am not ahead of anybody or above anyone."

Answering a question on Uttar Pradesh, he said when people discuss security in UP, they think of their "troubles during previous governments, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in government". He added, "Uttar Pradesh saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out. Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in Uttar Pradesh when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi Ji prioritised security and didn't compromise with it."

(With ANI inputs)