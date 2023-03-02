PM Modi Thanks Northeast Voters Post BJP's Big Win; Top 10 Highlights Of Victory Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, March 2, while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the Northeast Elections 2023 result, thanked the people of northeastern states and lauded the efforts of BJP workers for their hardwork that ensured results in favour of saffron party. The Prime Minister went on to highlight that there wasn't much discussion in Delhi and other parts of the country when the results were out from the northeast region. However, he stated that the situation is very different today.

Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's victory speech after Northeast election results:

It's much harder for the BJP workers in the northeastern states to work on the ground in comparison to other states. They deserve a special applause for their efforts that ensured BJP's victory.

There wasn't much discussion in Delhi and other parts of the country when the results were out from the northeast region. The discussion was about the violence during the elections. However, the situation is not the same today. The northeast is neither far from Delhi nor from the heart.

It's a time to create new history. I see the time of the northeast region's peace, prosperity and development. When I visited the northeast recently, someone congratulated me on the half-century. When I enquired about it, I was told that I had visited the northeast 50 times. By frequently visiting the northeast, I won their heart. And it's a big win for me.

Many political analysts are trying to understand the reason for the victory of the BJP. Some of our well-wishers want to know the reason. The reason is 'Triveni'. The first power is the work of the BJP govts, the second one is the work style of the BJP and the last one is the karyakartas of the BJP.

After seven decades of independence, many villages of the northeast didn't have electricity. Previous govts knew that it was a difficult task to electrify those villages, and therefore they turned a blind eye towards them.

The karyakartas of the BJP are known for their discipline. They kept our flag flying high during difficult times. Nothing is impossible for a party which has karyakartas like us.

This is the first time, a woman MLA has won in Nagaland. This is a step towards women empowerment. We are committed to the empowerment of women. Through various flagship schemes, we ensured the empowerment of the women of the northeast.

Today's results have exposed Congress' thinking about the northeast. Congress claimed that these are small states and insignificant. It's an insult to the mandate and the people of the northeast states.

At such a time, some people are aspiring to dig Modi's grave. But wherever there is a chance, the lotus keeps on blooming...it keeps on blooming.

Some 'Kattar' people say 'Mar Ja Modi' but our people in reply, said 'Mat Ja Modi.' Today, Congress' hatred towards small states are very clear. Several Congress leaders expressed their neglection towards the people of northeast.

PM Modi's victory speech came after the BJP emerged victorious in the northeastern states. According to the Election Commission, BJP and allies won over 33 seats in Tripura and 37 seats in Nagaland. The BJP is likely to go in alliance with NPP and UDP to save the hung assembly in Meghalaya.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, he also wrote a gratitude message for the people of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. In a tweet, he said, "I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial-@BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result."