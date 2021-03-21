PM Modi To Address Public Rallies In Election-bound West Bengal & Assam On March 21

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Assam and West Bengal at 11:30 am and 3:30 pm respectively on Sunday. These events are a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Marathon Election campaigns in the two poll-bound states. Both the states will witness their first phase of assembly elections on March 27, 2021. The Official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the details of the rally on Saturday.

Assam Rally

The Prime Minister will address an election rally in Assam's Bokakhat town at 11:30 AM. He will campaign for Atul Bora, president of the BJP’s ally party Asom Gana Parishad, which is contesting from the Bokakhat constituency. The rally will be held at Mohura Pathar Ground.

West Bengal Rally

PM Modi will visit West Bengal's Bankura district and the public rally will be held at 3:30 PM in Tilabedya Maidan near Bankura University in the poll-bound state. He will campaign for Niladri Sekhar Dana. He will also address four more rallies in the poll-bound state in the coming 10 days.

EC announces election dates

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam elections and West Bengal elections will be conducted in three and eight phases respectively.

West Bengal elections (8-phase)

294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

Assam elections (3-phase )

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

