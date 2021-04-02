PM Modi To Address Rallies In Poll-bound States Of Tamil Nadu And Kerala Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari on Friday in the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu. He will also visit the poll-bound state of Kerala and hold rallies in Pathanamthitta at 1.45 pm and in Thiruvananthapuram at 6.16 pm.

At 11: 30 am, PM Modi will hold a public meeting in Amma Thidal Ground of Madurai and at 4:15 pm he will hold another public meeting in Vivekananda College Ground of Kanyakumari. The Prime Minister's Pathanamthitta rally will be held in RG Indoor Stadium and the Thiruvananthapuram rally in Greenfield stadium.

PM Modi at Madurai

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi reached Madurai and visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in this city, and offered prayers. Modi was clad in the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), shirt, and 'angavastram' during his visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on its official Twitter handle. It also shared pictures of Modi, here to address an NDA poll rally on Friday, being received by temple priests who accorded 'poorna kumbha' honour to him.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

While the MK Stalin-led party is fighting in an alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, AIADMK's allies include BJP, PMK, and other smaller parties. The polling for the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be conducted on April 6 for its 234 Assembly seats and the election results shall be declared on May 2.

Kerala Assembly Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly on April 6. While LDF hopes to hold power in the state, Congress is doing all it can to reclaim power. The BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state and fielding of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face has added spice to the contest whose final results will be declared on May 2.

Image: @narendramodi (Twitter)