PM Modi To Address The Nation On June 30 At 4 Pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Tuesday at 4 pm, PMO has informed. This comes after the COVID 19 forced lockdown has been extended across the country till July 31. The announcement also comes on the day when the Ministry of Home Affairs has banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, UC Browser and others in the country amid tensions with China.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, total cases of COVID-19 in India has reached 5,48,318 of which 2,10,120 are active while 3,21,723 people have recovered. 16,475 people have died so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Lockdown extended till July 31

Extending the existing Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, issued an order that lockdown on containment zones will continue till July 31. The guidelines of 'Unlock 2' prohibits the opening of educational institutions, international air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, swimming pools, gymnasiums, and large congregations. The MHA has shortened the night curfew timing from 10 PM to 5 AM and stated national directives for COVID management still apply.

