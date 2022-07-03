PM Modi To Address 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' On Day 2 Of BJP's National Executive Meet In Hyd

On day 2 of the BJP's national executive meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. While the Telangana state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' will help PM Modi to set a tone for the party's preparedness ahead of the polls.

In addition to that, the public meeting will also symbolise the BJP's direct agitation against the “autocratic, corrupt and dynastic” rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state, asserted Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman.

While preparations are on full swing ahead of PM Modi's address, more than 35,000 people are expected to be present at the rally. Notably, PM Modi is also slated to address party leaders on Sunday at the national executive committee meeting where he is expected to draw a roadmap ahead of the Assembly elections in major states including Telangana and Gujarat. Also, PM Modi is likely to give suggestions for improving the strength of the organisation and keeping connected to the grassroots.

PM Modi is also likely to discuss some of his government's crucial schemes. Earlier, he arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday and inaugurated the meeting.

BJP national executive meet: Day 1

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP national executive meet was held in Hyderabad in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders. During this while, several key issues were discussed including the recent communal violence reported from several states.

The party also lashed out at the opposition for trying to malign the image of the government and further for carrying out "destructive politics". Apart from these, in a major move, the Centre's Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana welfare scheme was also passed in the meeting, informed Union Minister for Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan stating that the "concern for the poor has been our priority."

On the other hand, Union Minister Smriti Irani while addressing the meet also noted the Centre's other welfare schemes launched in the interest of the poor people.

