PM Modi To Attend BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting; Poll Results Analysis On Cards

Based on early trends of the 2022 state Assembly election results across five states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is evidently leading the race in Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government in Punjab. Following the declaration of poll results in a phased-manner, top sources confirmed that the BJP parliamentary board meeting is likely on Thursday evening wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address party workers at the party headquarters.

The meeting is aimed to chalk out the BJP's objectives, given a thumping victory in four states, while senior leaders will review the party's performance in the Assembly polls.

BJP emerges victorious in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur & Uttarakhand

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already crossed the halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh of the BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency by a margin of 17,000 votes against the Congress' P Sharatchandra Singh.

With BJP is leading on 28 seats, Congress on nine, NPP on eight, NPF on five and others on 10 seats, Singh said, "Our national leaders will decide on Manipur CM face. NPP will not be part of an alliance."

The ruling BJP which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state this time was leading in 28 seats, while the Congress was ahead in nine constituencies.

"BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak) and independent candidates with us", said incumbent Goa CM Pramod Sawant. The 48-year-old BJP leader has won from the Sanquelim constituency after competing with Dharmesh Saglani of Congress. CM Sawant won the seat with a 47.2% vote share, while Saglani bagged 45.62% of the vote share.

Following the declaration of results, several independent candidates voiced their support for the BJP. Independent candidates Manuel Vaz from Cortalim and Alexio Reginaldo from Curtorim extended their support to the BJP. Previously, independent candidate Dr Chandrakant Shetye from the Bicholim seat had also announced his support for the ruling BJP.