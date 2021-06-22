PM Modi To Be 'No 1' No Matter How Many Fronts: Athawale Asks Pawar & Co Congress Question

As Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar hosts a group of Opposition leaders - the 'Rashtra Manch' - in an effort to create a possible third front to take on the ruling NDA at the Centre, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said no matter how many fronts are formed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will remain number one.

"No matter how many are being formed, it does not matter. And even if it is formed, then Congress will do the work of harming its party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's leadership is very strong, even today he is the number one," said Athawale.

He added that while Pawar has been around for a while, his party is limited to Maharashtra and he does not have that much support outside the state. Athawale claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) may not join the front, as they already have a large number of MPs in Assembly. (It is important to note that the most prominent face of the Rashtra Manch - Yashwant Sinha - is a TMC neta.)

"That's why even if all the opposition parties get united, it is not going to make any difference. Everyone has the right to form any front, everyone has the right to try to win the election in a democracy. But it is not so easy to defeat Narendra Modi, therefore I feel that the front which is going to be formed under the leadership of Sharad Pawar will not involve Congress," he said further.

According to Athawale, many regional parties have joined the NDA and those who are not with the ruling alliance also support the Modi government in Parliament.

Prashant Kishor meets Pawar

Reacting to poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with the NCP supremo, Athawale said, "As far as Prashant Kishor is concerned, he was not with us in the 2019 elections when we won 303 seats. When Prashant Kishor was with us in 2014, BJP got only 222 seats. And now in 2024, we will get 350 seats, I have full faith."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on his meeting with Sharad Pawar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor clarified that they held no discussion about the formation of a third front. He also stated that all third and fourth fronts are ‘futile exercises’ against Modi.

"Meet with Sharad Pawar was not linked to the Rashtra Manch. The meeting was not on the formation of any third front. Any front formed by few parties is not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi. Meeting with Sharad Pawar was personal."

(With inputs from agency)