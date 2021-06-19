PM Modi To Chair All-party Meet In J&K; First Since Abrogation Of Article 370: Sources

Amid speculations about assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, as per sources, the Central government is likely to convene an all-party meeting with leaders from the Union Territory on June 24. As per sources, the meeting will discuss the way forward for J&K as the time has come to 'resume the political process and to review the decisions of August 5, 2019. The meeting is likely to take place in Delhi and it is going to be the first-ever all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir when the State was bifurcated, turned into Union Territory.

This is to note that recently, MY Tarigami, spokesperson of the Gupkar Alliance has said that they have not closed the door with Delhi and if they get an invitation from Delhi, they will take a call.

The meeting will come in the backdrop of speculations about elections and delimitation exercise in J&K. The delimitation commission, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai is working to increase the number of elected representatives in the UT from 107 to 114. Once the commission submits its report, the Election Commission would conduct the polls.

Home Minister Amit Shah meets J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to discuss the developmental programmes undertaken in the Union Territory. Among several issues discussed, the Home Minister directed the J&K administration to ensure that refugees from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and West Pakistan must get benefits of the refugee package at the earliest. He also stated that the refugees who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir will also get the benefits of the refugee package.

For strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, Amit Shah directed officials to immediately organise training for the members, making proper sitting arrangements for them and providing equipment and other resources to the personnel for smooth functioning of these bodies. Along with this, he also directed the Panchayat members to visit various parts of the country, so that they can get information about the working of developed Panchayats of the country.