PM Modi To Chair Cabinet Meet On Tuesday Over J&K; Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh To Be Present

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Tuesday evening at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where all the top Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and others. The meeting is likely to be in connection with Jammu and Kashmir and all the developments that took place ever since the last high-level meeting over the UT which was held on June 24. One of the issues that are likely to be discussed is the recent Jammu drone attack case.

PM Modi-led Kashmir Meet

In a first meeting since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi invited top Kashmiri political parties like NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting held on June 24 at 3 PM was chaired by PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh were also invited. During a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, Prime Minister Modi patiently heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants. In a tweet after the meeting, PM had said that the Centre is committed to ensuring the complete development of J&K.

Jammu drone attack

On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second has been captured at 1.43 am. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the cause of the blast. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions.