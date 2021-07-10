PM Modi To Chair Meet With Council Of Ministers On July 14 After Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting with the Council of Ministers on July 14, reported ANI. In the past several days, the Union Government made huge announcements including major Cabinet reshuffle and back-to-back meetings led by PM Modi. Before the oath-taking ceremony, PM Modi had attended leaders who were expected to receive portfolios in the cabinet. After the major announcement, a meeting on health infrastructure and Tokyo Olympics was also held.

PM Modi's meeting with Ministers on July 7

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra on Wednesday (July 7) had chaired a meeting at 7 Lok Manya Tilak in New Delhi with the leaders who were to be inducted. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Later in the day, a total of 43 Ministers in the PM Modi-led Council of Ministers were sworn in.

PM Modi meeting to review preparations of possible third COVID-19 wave

In preparation for the third wave of COVID-19, PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting on Friday (July 9) to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country. The PM noted that 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across India contributed by PM CARES. PM Modi also directed to ensure that the oxygen plants, which would support 4 lakh oxygenated beds, are made functional at the earliest.

PM Modi meeting to review preparations for Tokyo contingents

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics that is set to begin from July 23, PM Modi on Friday reviewed preparations for the Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian contingent. As per reports, PM Modi suggested that more support staff travel with the athletes rather than officials amid the second wave of COVID. In a tweet, PM Modi also added that he will be wishing luck to the athletes on July 13 on behalf of 130 crore Indians in a virtual meeting.

Now, apart from the July 14 meeting, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to chair a conference with athletes set to embark on the Tokyo journey for Olympics 2020.