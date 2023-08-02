PM Modi To Hold Meeting With NDA MPs From UP’s Kashi And Awadh Region On Wednesday

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 2 will be holding meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from UP’s Kashi and Awadh region. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will be the dignitaries of the meeting hosted by Anupriya Patel and Mahendra Nath Pandey. Embarking on a unique strategy, PM Modi decided to take a region-wise approach in a series of cluster meetings.

Cluster-4 meeting

The Prime Minister will chair the meetings with the MPs from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Island, and Laskswadeep. The dignitaries of the meeting which will be hosted by Prahlad Joshi and V Muralidharan Pandey will be BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

PM Modi’s appeal to MPs

On Monday, July 31, PM Modi held meetings with NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, and Braj region and urged them to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots, sources said.

The Prime Minister further asked the MPs to plan programmes for upcoming festivals to increase their reach among people and try to establish direct connections with people. In his further instructions to the MPs, the PM asked them to be 'active' and 'communicate directly' with the voters.

“We have to communicate directly with the public and tell the achievements of the government,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting featured some presentations given by the NDA MPs. The Cluster-1 meeting chaired by PM Modi was with groups of NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, and Brij region at the Maharashtra Sadan. BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, and Tarun Chug were present at the meeting.

"This alliance has served the nation for the past 25 years. PM chaired this meeting as NDA has completed 25 years,” said BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh soon after the meeting.