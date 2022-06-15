PM Modi To Hold Mega Roadshow In Himachal; Set To Visit Poll Bound State In 2-day Tour

PM Narendra Modi in his 2-day visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, starting on June 16, will participate in the Chief Secretaries conference and hold a mega roadshow in Dharamshala. According to the itinerary, PM Modi will participate in the conference of the Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala followed by a mega roadshow. The PM will leave for Delhi on the afternoon of June 17.

PM Modi, in May, visited Shimla and addressed a rally rally to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. He also released the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi. During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the central schemes from across the country.

The Prime Minister's latest visit, however, comes on the backdrop of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to the hill state on June 11, as AAP looks to continue its expansion beyond Delhi, and now Punjab.

Kejriwal and Mann visit Himachal Pradesh

Addressing a gathering at the townhall in Hamirpur district, Mann said, "Britishers enslaved us for 200 years. BJP-Congress enslaved us for five years each as they switched between their terms."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal dared the BJP and Congress to seek votes in the name of education and employment if they have courage. He said that in the last seven years, the Delhi government spent 25% of their budget i.e Rs 80,000-85,000 crore on government schools.

Himachal Pradesh elections

Elections to elect the 68-seat assembly are slated to take place in November 2022. It is important to mention here that in the state of Himachal Pradesh, no party has ever retained power since the 1985 state elections. If BJP is able to retain power like in Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand, then it will become the first party in Himachal Pradesh to do so since 1982.

The BJP, in the last assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, snatched power from Congress. BJP garnered 43 seats in the 68-seat assembly, while the Congress party gained 22 seats. CPI (M) was reduced to just one seat whereas Independent candidates won two seats.

IMAGE: PTI