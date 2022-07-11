PM Modi To Inaugurate Deoghar Airport, AIIMS Centre In Jharkhand On July 12; Pics Surface

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Jharkhand on July 12 for a day-long visit, during which he would inaugurate multiple projects in the state. Among these projects would be an airport in Deoghar which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. An in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar, will also be dedicated to the state tomorrow along with various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore.

PM Modi to inaugurate Deoghar airport

The infrastructure has been constructed three years after PM Modi himself laid the foundation stone of the airport on May 25, 2018. Notably, this would be the second airport in the holy city of Jharkhand. Ahead of the inauguration, pictures of the new airport, which spreads to 657 acres, have also surfaced.

According to PTI, India has added 66 new airports as of April this year to the 74 airports that already existed prior to 2014. Moreover, over 420 routes have been operationalised and over one lakh 79 thousand flights have taken off under the Central government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The hilly states, along with the Northeastern region and islands are believed to have been the biggest beneficiaries of this scheme. Earlier, the Indian airline company IndiGo announced last week that it would launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.

PM Modi to inaugurate Deoghar hospital

The newly built AIIMS hospital in Deoghar also saw its foundation stone laid by PM Modi on May 25, 2018. This new healthcare facility is expected to achieve the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population and appointing a huge pool of new doctors. The inauguration will also add to 16 AIIMS hospitals that have been approved in the last eight years and ten centres that have started MBBS classes and OPD services. Besides, six new centres have operationalised limited IPD services since 2014.

Notably, these developments have also resulted in a substantial increase in the number of medical seats and the overall number of doctors in the country. According to PTI's report, the number of UG medical seats has increased almost 80%, climbing from around 51,000 before 2014 to 90,000 in 2022. As for the number of PG seats, they witnessed a growth of 93% in the last eight years as the numbers climbed from 31,000 to 60,000.

Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's Jharkhand visit

The security has been beefed up in the state ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jharkhand, where he will also carry out an 11.5-km-long road show. A senior police officer told PTI that the entire roadshow will be monitored via drones as many people are arriving at Deoghar for the Shravani Mela, which is set to commence on July 14.

Apart from the inaugurations and the roadshow, visiting Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is also part of PM Modi's schedule. Yesterday, after the meeting at Circuit House in Deoghar. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren informed about reviewing the preparations ahead of the PM's visit and ordered the completion of arrangements still left.