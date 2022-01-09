PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 159th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12. On the occasion, youth across the country have been invited to share innovative ideas and suggestions regarding the Prime Minister's speech. Some of the best suggestions and ideas will be included in PM Modi's speech, the PM's office said. The National Youth Festival is organised with the aims to galvanise, ignite, unite and activate the youth of the nation towards building a strong and prosperous country. The 5-day programme will be attended virtually by youth representing every district of India, and the event will be hosted in Puducherry.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said that elaborate arrangements are being made to host the 25th National Youth Festival. It is expected that over 7,000 youth from across the country will participate in the event in Puducherry, which is being conducted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event will be integrated by PM Modi on 12 January 2022, under the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

Soundararajan said that the upcoming event will be a historic moment and hundreds of youth from all across the country will get a chance to showcase their talent. She further said it is a proud moment for Puducherry as PM Modi has chosen the Union Territory as the historic event. Earlier, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, had visited the venue to see the arrangements and logistics for the festival. He said that in the 21st century, India would surely play a significant role and the time has come to showcase the power and potential of the youth in our country.

