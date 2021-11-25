'PM Modi To Kickstart Poll Campaign In Uttarakhand Soon': Union Min Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister and Uttarakhand BJP in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart poll campaigning in the first week of December in the election-bound state. Joshi added that the dates have not been finalised, but they will be made official soon. While speaking to ANI during a two-day convention in Dehradun which began today, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi may start the election campaigning in the first week of December. The dates are yet to be finalized and it will be confirmed after the meeting."

Speaking on elections in Uttarakhand, Joshi further added "We are fully prepared for the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. We all are working on the grassroots level in the State. People will extend their support to BJP in the state." Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for assembly elections early next year. The core committee of the state's 11 assemblies attended a two-day convention to plan for the next elections. It was reported that there will also be a meeting between BJP's management group. Discussions regarding the rallies that party officials will address across the state will take place in the meeting.

CM Dhami takes public opinion to prepare a roadmap

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held talks with people in the state who are demonstrating their mettle in various professions on Monday to solicit advice on how to accelerate the state's growth trajectory. CM Dhami invited opinions in developing the state's development roadmap. Dhami hopes that by 2025, Uttarakhand can become one of the leading states in the country with the help of everyone in the state. He said that the government received several proposals from those who participated in the event and that they will be discussed and implemented.

The CM said, "The suggestions received from people doing a commendable job in different fields will be made part of the roadmap being prepared by the state government for the development of the state in the coming years." He added, "It is our resolve that we will continue to build 'Self-reliant Uttarakhand' according to the people's culture, traditions, and public sentiments.”

(with ANI inputs)