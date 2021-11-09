PM Modi To Make Back-to-back Visits To Poll-bound UP, To Launch Multiple Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit poll-bound Uttar Pradesh again this month to inaugurate the Purvanchal expressway in Sultanpur. The PM is expected to make multiple visits to the state in the coming days for the inauguration of multiple projects. According to the information from the Yogi Adityanath government, PM Modi will make visits to Sultanpur and Greater Noida this month. Visits to Jhansi and Lucknow are also on the cards.

PM Modi will first visit the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on November 16 to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway, which will become the state’s longest expressway. The PM will address a massive gathering. Following this, the Prime Minister will be in Greater Noida on November 25 to flag off the Jewar International Airport project in Noida. The PM will lay the foundation stone of the mega project here.

The Prime Minister’s back to back visits to the state comes as a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the crucial assembly polls. Meanwhile, a trip by PM Modi to Jhansi on November 19 is also expected to happen. The PM is expected to attend the 193rd birth anniversary celebrations of Rani Lakshmi Bai here as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. A number of development projects have been announced by the state and the Centre in UP, and PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for these projects in the coming days. The PM will once again be in UP in December to unveil the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, which is his constituency, ahead of the UP polls.

UP CM Adityanath thanks PM Modi on commencement of Shri Ramayana Yatra train

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) commenced the "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train on Sunday. The special train tours the first set of visitors to 11 stops across the country, related to the epic of Ramayan, within 17 days. On the commencement of the special train, which will facilitate tourists to visit Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet, thanked Prime Minister Modi for respecting people’s faith and enabling them to embark on a 17-day religious tour in a deluxe luxury train.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The state of UP is geared for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 UP polls. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image: PTI