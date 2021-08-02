PM Modi To Meet Assam MPs Over Border Clash As CMs Rescind FIRs On Himanta, Mizoram MP

Taking stock of the Assam-Mizoram border faceoff, PM Modi on Monday is scheduled to meet Assam MPs regarding the issue in Parliament. Subsequently, the Prime Minister will also meet Mizoram MPs, say sources. With the Centre ruling out a CBI probe into the border clash, both state CMs have also cooled down rescinding FIRs against each other in the issue. Six policemen and one civilian were killed in Assam last Monday amid violence in the Assam-Mizoram border.

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs over border clash

Earlier on Sunday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma revoked the FIR against Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his alleged “threatening statement” against Assam police saying. Stating that he has noted Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute amicably, he said that the FIR was being rescinded, but cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. On Wednesday, Vanlalvena had alleged Assam's provocation, vowing, "They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.” Receprocating Sarma's move, Mizoram too have rescinded the FIR against Sarma over the border clash.

Assam-Mizo clashes

On July 26, five policemen and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes broke out between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Cachar district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte. Later, policeman Shyamprasad Dusat succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll to seven. Over 50 police officers from Assam were critically injured and were treated in Silchar Hospital. Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the police personnel who were martyred and Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured.

Assam has claimed that Mizoram breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. It claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in deaths. However, Mizoram claimed that its police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

After the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah, the two chief ministers, who were indulging in a war of words, have agreed to resolve the crisis and both states' police personnel have now returned from the disputed spot. While MHA has ordered the deployment of CRPF at the disputed site, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal stated that Mizoram has not retreated from its post. Moreover, Mizoram has filed an FIR against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and 200 unidentified Assam police personnel to which Sarma agreed to co-operate if the case is transferred to a neutral agency. Later, Mizoram rescinded the FIR.