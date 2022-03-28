PM Modi To Meet BJP MPs From West Bengal In Backdrop Of Birbhum Case, Assembly Ruckus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet BJP MPs from West Bengal over breakfast on March 30. The meeting between PM Modi and the MPs will be held on Wednesday morning at 7 LKM in New Delhi.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Birbhum violence which left 9 people dead. The victims, including two children, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

In the aftermath of the horrific massacre, a physical altercation broke out between the BJP and TMC MLAs in the West Bengal assembly on Monday when the saffron party workers attempted to protest over the incident. Several party leaders were injured.

West Bengal BJP MLAs beaten up, Suvendu Adhikari suspended

Chaos broke out inside the West Bengal Assembly on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress MLAs entered into a fight. BJP MLAs came forward to claim that they were assaulted by TMC MLAs inside the Assembly. Following the incident, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was suspended. The ruckus broke out after the BJP MLAs raised slogans over the Birbhum violence. Around 8 to 10 BJP MLAs have been critically injured, as per Adhikari.

According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, MLAs could be seen crowding the floors of the Assembly, fighting each other. Following the incident, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share a video of the chaos ensuing in the assembly. Sharing the visuals of the fistfight that transpired, Amit Malviya questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for trying to hide something.