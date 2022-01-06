PM Modi Meets President Kovind; Gives Him First-hand Account Of Punjab Security Breach

In a new development, PM Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday over the security breach in Punjab, an incident that has created furore across India. After President Kovind expressed concern over the serious lapses in security, the PM gave him a first-hand briefing of the same. Earlier, sources revealed that a Cabinet meeting will be held today where the security breach of the PM might also come up for discussion.

President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022

Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/g6Unl8WCJJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Punjab government constituted a high-level committee to probe the breach in PM Modi's security. As per the official spokesperson of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, this committee will comprise of Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. The panel shall carry out a thorough investigation into the lapses that occurred during the PM's visit to Ferozepur and submit its report within three days.

BJP up in arms over security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. Addressing a press conference later in the day, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Sonia Gandhi-led party of trying to harm the PM.