India News LIVE: AAP Issues List Of 29 Candidates For Upcoming Madhya Pradesh Elections

While addressing the 27th World Road Congress, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "We are the second largest road network in the world and at the same time we are the third largest automobile manufacturing hub in the world. These are the two strengths but at the same time, we are facing the highest number of accidents. That is a big challenge for the country... We have taken special measures, passed the law in the Parliament for taking stern action against the people who are violating the law... The most important point is that human behaviour is very important. In our country, we need to change the mind setup... We have already introduced the road safety agenda into the preliminary education system... It is important to take help from educational institutions, universities, and social organisations to create awareness in the minds of the people... We are losing 3% of the GDP due to the accidents..."