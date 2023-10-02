Last Updated:

India News LIVE: AAP Issues List Of 29 Candidates For Upcoming Madhya Pradesh Elections

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party fields its candidates on 32 seats for the upcoming State Assembly Elections in Telangana.

22:52 IST, October 2nd 2023
AAP issues list of 29 candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issues a list of 29 candidates for the upcoming State Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

 

22:19 IST, October 2nd 2023
AAP releases second list of 12 candidates for upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

 

21:08 IST, October 2nd 2023
Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party to contest 32 seats in Telangana

Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party fields its candidates on 32 seats for the upcoming State Assembly Elections in Telangana.

 

19:55 IST, October 2nd 2023
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai calls on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi today.

 

19:31 IST, October 2nd 2023
It was not my decision as general secretary but decision of whole of AIADMK cadres: Palaniswami on leaving NDA

On leaving NDA, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says, "In the District Secretaries' meeting held at Party Headquarters, everyone shared their opinion. 2 crore cadres' opinions were expressed at that meeting. Based on that, a resolution was passed unanimously to leave BJP-NDA. It was not my decision as a general secretary but the decision of the whole of the AIADMK cadres."

19:06 IST, October 2nd 2023
Abhishek Banerjee should go and cooperate with ED: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Attacking the TMC government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "They snatched the rights of the poor people and now their corrupt politicians are speaking about our government. Abhishek Banerjee should go and answer all the questions to the ED. He should go and cooperate with the investigation agency. Corruption allegations have been levelled against him. He should first cooperate with the agency."

18:56 IST, October 2nd 2023
Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleges scams under TMC goverment
18:38 IST, October 2nd 2023
We are losing 3% of the GDP due to the accidents, says Union min Nitin Gadkari

While addressing the 27th World Road Congress, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "We are the second largest road network in the world and at the same time we are the third largest automobile manufacturing hub in the world. These are the two strengths but at the same time, we are facing the highest number of accidents. That is a big challenge for the country... We have taken special measures, passed the law in the Parliament for taking stern action against the people who are violating the law... The most important point is that human behaviour is very important. In our country, we need to change the mind setup... We have already introduced the road safety agenda into the preliminary education system... It is important to take help from educational institutions, universities, and social organisations to create awareness in the minds of the people... We are losing 3% of the GDP due to the accidents..."

17:53 IST, October 2nd 2023
Helicopter belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation makes precautionary landing in Kedarnath Dham due to bad weather

A helicopter belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation made a precautionary landing in Kedarnath Dham (Uttarakhand) due to bad weather. All passengers are safe, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

17:25 IST, October 2nd 2023
President Droupadi Murmu and V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar attend prayer meet organised on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attend prayer meet organised on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi.

17:04 IST, October 2nd 2023
33% reservation for women brought by BJP govt is just an eye-wash: DMK MP Kanimozhi

The 33% reservation for women brought by the BJP government is just an eye-wash. As far as the reservation issue is concerned, it seems that it cannot be implemented even if it takes another 25 years until the census and constituency redefining: DMK MP Kanimozhi

16:54 IST, October 2nd 2023
It should have come 15-20 years back: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Women's Reservation Bill

On Women's Reservation Bill, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Indeed, it was delayed. It should have come 15-20 years back, in fact, 30 years back. When efforts were made earlier, even during UPA our own party members were against it. So, there was no unanimity. Now, it has been passed unanimously. So, congratulations to the Govt and all those political parties who were not stubborn and gave their consent."

16:49 IST, October 2nd 2023
Whole world looking at us with hope but some people have problems with that: PM Modi

 

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Some people do not have a roadmap for the development of the nation. They cannot give any progress, they can only hate progress. The whole world is looking at us with hope but some people have problems with that too...."

16:40 IST, October 2nd 2023
16:40 IST, October 2nd 2023
I pay my respects to this historical land of Gwalior: PM Modi

"I pay my respects to this historical land of Gwalior. This land is a symbol of courage, self-respect, military glory, music, taste and mustard. Gwalior has given one revolutionary to the country. Gwalior, Chambal have given their brave children for the defense of the nation and for our army. Gwalior has also shaped the policy and leadership of BJP," PM Modi said in Gwalior.

16:22 IST, October 2nd 2023
PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of several projects in Gwalior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of several projects of public interest in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

 

16:22 IST, October 2nd 2023
Social justice is at a churning phase now: RJD MP Manoj Jha

On the caste-based census report released by Bihar Government, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "The data speaks for itself. It is a historic moment & I am very happy that this is 2nd October. Social justice is at a churning phase now. The results say that 85 per cent of the people belong to marginalised community..."

15:46 IST, October 2nd 2023
Special Cell has been keeping an eye on Indian Mujahideen & ISIS kingpin: Delhi Police on arrest of NIA's most wanted terrorist

On arresting NIA's most wanted terrorist & two others, Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, HGS Dhaliwal says, "Special Cell for a long time has been keeping an eye on the Indian Mujahideen & ISIS kingpin...A lot of such modules have been busted. In this line of action, Special Cell declared a reward last month against three people who were accused of having an involvement in various blast cases. The main accused Shahnawaz was arrested with his two other partners this morning...Mohammad Rizwan another accused is absconding...They were presented in court & given seven days of police custody remand...When their hideouts were raided different equipment to make explosives were recovered...Pistol, cartridges & various literature to make bombs were recovered..."

15:40 IST, October 2nd 2023
15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee speaks on TMC's MGNREGA protest in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee said, "TMC is the most corrupt party. MGNREGA funds have been stopped as there is some mismanagement. This is muscle power politics by TMC and irregularities are taking place."

15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on TMC protest at Rajghat

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on TMC protest at Rajghat and said first West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee should return the looted cash of common man.

15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
15:01 IST, October 2nd 2023
13:50 IST, October 2nd 2023
TMC stages protest against centre over release of funds controversy at Rajghat in National Capital; Abhishek Banerjee leads the protest
13:29 IST, October 2nd 2023
Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar presents report on caste-based census conducted in Bihar
13:29 IST, October 2nd 2023
Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of # Gandhi Jayanti.

