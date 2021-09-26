PM Modi To Receive Grand Welcome At Palam Airport By Delhi BJP As He Returns From US

Celebrating PM Modi's return from US after his 3-day tour, Delhi BJP on Sunday, plans to welcome the Prime Minister at Palam Technical Airport in big numbers. Instructing all BJP workers to assemble at the airport, BJP Delhi plans to receive PM Modi at 9:30 AM. PM Modi returns from US after touring Washington and New York - addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

BJP Delhi to give PM Modi grand welcome on return

In 2019, the BJP had organized a massive welcome programme to greet the PM on his arrival with over 50,000 people assembling at Palam airport. Dressed in traditional Indian clothes, the supporters showcased the diverse traditions and culture of the country. The PM's supporters queued from the airport right up to PM Modi’s residence, spanning nearly 3 km - celebrating his first US trip after being re-elected in May 2019. While UNGA 2020 was held virtually due to COVID, UNGA was held in-person in 2021.

PM Modi at UNGA

Addressing the 76th session of the UNGA on Saturday, PM Modi paid tribute to those who lost their lives due to COVID in the past 1.5 years. Batting for strengthening democracy, PM Modi said, 'Yes, democracy can deliver... Yes, democracy has delivered' - pointing out to his own journey from a tea-stall vendor's son to PM. Detailing India's many COVID vaccines, he urged countries to 'Come and manufacture vaccines in India'. Slamming Pakistan and China, PM Modi warned against terrorism as a weapon and asserted that India has ensured that the Afghan soil is not used as a 'terror bed' to spread terrorism.

PM Modi's 3-day US tour

Hitting the ground running in Washington, PM Modi met with 5 top CEOs and had bilateral meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. In the meetings, the discussion revolved around COVID-19, free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, foreign investments, cross-border terrorism, defence and strategic cooperation. Later, the four QUAD partners - US (Joe Biden), Japan (Yoshihide Suga), India (PM Modi), Australia (Scott Morrison) held a joint meeting and vowed to bolster infrastructure, 5G, ASEAN cooperation, COVID vaccine partnership and announced a new ‘Quad fellowship’ for STEM.

PM Modi then held his first in-person bilateral meeting with Biden after the latter was elected in 2020 and discussed trade, India's permanent UNSC seat, Afghanistan situation, Indo-Pacific challenges and COVID efforts. PM Modi then addressed the UNGA for the fourth time and later the Global Citizen programme, marking an end to his 3-day tour. Accompanying PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla too held bilateral meetings with their counterparts.