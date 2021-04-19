PM Modi To Speak To India's Top Doctors, Pharma Companies Over COVID; Clubs All WB Rallies

After chairing a crucial meeting to discuss the current COVID-19 situation across the country earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading doctors from across the country via video conferencing on Monday at 4:30 pm. As per sources, the Prime Minister will then hold a video conference with top pharma companies in the country around 6:00 pm.

PM Modi changes West Bengal rally schedule

There has also been a major change in the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies. As per sources, now all 4 remaining rallies of the Prime Minister will be held on the same day. All rallies of PM Modi will now be conducted on April 23.

This update came shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon while addressing a press conference announced 6-days complete lockdown in the National Capital. As per sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is also mulling over imposing a complete lockdown in the state.

BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on shortage of Remdesivir vials in Indore

Amid the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday afternoon took to his official Twitter handle and said that in view of the Redesivir drug shortage in Indore, he has sent 1,700 anti-viral injections via his friends associated with the pharmaceutical industry. Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "These injections will be delivered to Collector Manish Singh and from there will be distributed to the one's in need."

Giving out further details, the BJP leader in another tweet said that out of 1,700 Remdesivir injections being sent to Indore, 700 injections will be provided free of cost to the poor by Rajesh Vijayvargiya, who is the son of his late maternal uncle Shyamsunder Vijayvargiya.

Stating that a set of instructions have been received by PM Modi's office to change the form of meetings, the BJP National General Secretary said that special attention should be taken for social distancing.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries and 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 19,29,329.

