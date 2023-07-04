PM Modi To Undertake 2-day 4-states Tour, To Announce 50 Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit four states -- Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan -- during a hectic tour between July 7-8. He is scheduled to participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities - Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner in a mere 36 hours. During the tour, the PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores across the four states.

PM Modi's schedule for July 7

PM Modi will first land in Raipur on July 7 where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stones for various six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor and will attend a public meeting thereafter. The next stop is Gorakhpur where will attend a programme by Gita Press. The Gita Press was recently in the headlines for winning the 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize for its 'outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods'.

PM Modi will also flag off three new Vande Bharat Trains and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station. One of them is a mini Vande Bharat which will have eight coaches instead of 16 and it will cut the travel time to Lucknow via Ayodhya to just four hours. The first Vande Bharat train in UP was from New Delhi to Varanasi and was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 19, 2019.

(PM Narendra Modi flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in New Delhi; Image: PIB)

Last week, PM Modi launched five trains on the same day to boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Maharashtra. From Gorakhpur, PM will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. He will dedicate Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar's new line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also dedicate the four-lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi - Jaunpur) and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

PM Modi's schedule for July 8

On July 8, PM Modi will head to Warangal in Telangana to lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. He will also lay the foundation stone of the four laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH-563 and attend a public meeting in Warangal later.

From Warangal, PM Modi will fly to Bikaner to again lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. The PM will dedicate various sections of the Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway followed by the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy CorridorPhase-I. Finally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station and attend a public meeting in Bikaner.

Notably, only one state out of the four is ruled by the BJP whereas two are ruled by the Congress party (Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) and one by K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). During his visit on opposition's grounds, PM Modi is expected to try and strengthen the BJP's foothold ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.