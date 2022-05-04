PM Modi To Virtually Attend BJP's High-level Meet In Jaipur Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in various states, Bharatiya Janata Party is scheduled to hold an important high-level meeting in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan on May 20 and 21. According to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the meeting that will have the party’s office-bearers from across the county. In the meeting, the party is expected to discuss strategy, necessary organizational changes and preparations for the fast-approaching elections.

The BJP has now confirmed that PM Modi will virtually attend the meeting and address the party workers ahead of the polls. Apart from PM Modi, the meeting will be presided over by BJP's national president JP Nadda. Meanwhile, the party's state presidents, the state in charges, co-in charges and general secretaries from across the country will also be in attendance at the back-to-back meetings.

According to sources, BJP has issued orders to state party presidents and general secretaries to prepare a detailed outline of work undertaken by state units ahead of the polls. The party will look to finalise its election policy in the meetings. "A detailed discussion will be held regarding the initiatives undertaken by the party to strengthen its organization since its foundation," the sources told ANI. They further added that poll preparation for the states scheduled to go to elections soon will remain a priority at the meeting.

The meeting of all the state office bearers will be held on May 20, which will be followed by the meeting of general secretaries on May 21. The states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year. BJP has already started its polls preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will now look to continue its recent winning run in the upcoming polls.

Jodhpur violence

It is pertinent to note that the meetings will be held in Rajasthan amid the BJP’s constant attack on the Congress regime here over the recent cases of violent clashes. After Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. The Muslim mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the Police to disperse the crowd.

Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalized vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. A few police vehicles were also damaged. Following this, the BJP raised their voices against the Ashok Gehlot-led regime in the state and slammed it for the violence.

Image: PTI