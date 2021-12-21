PM Modi To Visit Himachal Pradesh Next Week, Will Hold Rally And Public Meeting

After meeting Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a rally in Mandi on December 27 to mark the 4th anniversary of Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Government in Himachal Pradesh, say party leaders. According to the party official, PM Modi will also attend a public meeting in Mandi on the same day. The political development comes a day after the state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and PM Modi held a meeting in Delhi after the former had put forth a meeting request.

Speaking further on the matter, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap claimed that one lakh people from all parts of Himachal Pradesh would participate in the rally. In an interaction with reporters after returning from Delhi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that PM Narendra Modi would inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 11,000 crore during his two-hour visit on December 27.

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh

The decision to reach the state came after BJP lost Mandi Lok Sabha and all three assembly seats in October bypolls -- Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai. On the other hand, state Industries Minister Bikram Singh said the second groundbreaking event of projects worth Rs over 20,000 crores of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet would also be done in the prime minister's presence on the day of his visit. A Global Investors Meet was held in Dharamsala 8, three years ago. The first groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,656 crores to turn these proposals into real projects was held in Shimla on December 27, 2019, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Himachal CM calls on PM Modi in Delhi after meeting request

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur met PM Modi in Delhi after putting forth a meeting request. The chief minister had met with the Prime Minister in Varanasi and briefed him on the functioning of his government. The PMO released an image of the meeting on Twitter as well.

After recovering from an unfavourable election outcome, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur blamed the BJP’s defeat in the bypolls on 'overconfidence', claiming it had cost them 'heavily' in the elections.