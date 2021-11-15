PM Modi To Visit Lucknow For Annual DGPs, IGPs Conference On November 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on November 20 to attend the 'All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police - 2022'. Apart from him, Union Home minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit Lucknow on November 19, a day before the PM's arrival, and stay in Lucknow till November 21. Shah, who will also be participating in the conference, will be staying at the BJP office headquarters.

PM Modi is also said to inaugurate various other schemes in Uttar Pradesh, and further lay the foundation stones of different projects. According to official reports, security preparations are underway ahead of the Prime Minister and Home Minister's visit.

Meanwhile, the DGPs' conference will be attended by several officials of the central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Investigation agencies, National Security Agency (NSA), along with director generals of police and other concerned officials.

PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh on multiple occasions in November

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the election-bound state on multiple occasions. As per reports, he will be visiting Sultanpur on November 16 for inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway and is next expected to be present in Jhansi on November 19 on the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

After this, the Prime Minister will directly head towards Lucknow for the DGP conference and will finally travel to Greater Noida for laying the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport.

J&K situation, the role of police on the agenda at DGPs’ Conference

As a part of the two-day conference, an overview concerning the internal security situation in India will be presented to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, after which discussions are said to be held for further improvement. Apart from that, discussions on terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and the role of police as frontline workers during pandemics will also be a part of the deliberations. The state police chiefs will also share their experiences in the past year and how the police have helped distressed people during the crisis.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has infected more than 40,000 paramilitary personnel and 30,000 police officials in Maharashtra, one of the country's worst-hit states. Apart from that, it has also caused the death of several officers.

Image: PTI